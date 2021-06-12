Premier Asset Management LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 101,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 170,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,449. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.