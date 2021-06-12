Premier Asset Management LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,025,000 after acquiring an additional 237,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.75. 2,756,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

