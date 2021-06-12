Premier Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and have sold 70,360,257 shares valued at $3,060,336,575. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.16. 3,473,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,654. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.40. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

