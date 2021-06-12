PressOne (PRS) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $847.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PressOne has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PressOne

PRS is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

