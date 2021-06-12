PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PRVCF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 405,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,137. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
