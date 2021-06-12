PRIA (PRIA) Price Hits $6.03 on Exchanges

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. PRIA has a total market cap of $418,275.17 and approximately $335.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.03 or 0.00016781 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00061002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.94 or 0.00790046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.08307521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00086017 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.