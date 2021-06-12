Primecoin Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $1.26 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,571,959 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

