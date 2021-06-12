Primecoin (XPM) Tops One Day Volume of $1.20 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,580,412 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

