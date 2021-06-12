Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 34,118 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Fulgent Genetics worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $73.95 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.