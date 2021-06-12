Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,482 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.85 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

