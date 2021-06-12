Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,233 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of GATX worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of GATX by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,592,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth $31,733,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in GATX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

GATX stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.