Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 24,116 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 95,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 475,568 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 309,056 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

