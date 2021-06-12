Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 31,746 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of LiveRamp worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

RAMP stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

