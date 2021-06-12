Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 78,612 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,867 shares of company stock worth $1,854,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:NUS opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.81.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.