Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 856,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

