Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

PSC opened at $47.60 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.73.

