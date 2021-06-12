Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251,114 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Alcoa worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alcoa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after purchasing an additional 173,499 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 in the last ninety days.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

