Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Juniper Networks worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 94,129 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.