Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Qualys worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Qualys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Qualys by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Qualys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,859,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

