Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.21 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of CNX Resources worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

