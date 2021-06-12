Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.27 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after buying an additional 267,452 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 318,620 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 404,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,037,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

SUPN opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

