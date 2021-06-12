Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.92 Million Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Luminex worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Luminex during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter worth $245,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminex alerts:

LMNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of LMNX opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.57. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.