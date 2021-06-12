Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.98 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,639 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of EPR Properties worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE EPR opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.