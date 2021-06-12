Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of News worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NWSA opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -298.19 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

