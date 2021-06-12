Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.43 Million Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,584 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of HNI worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 701.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HNI by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

