Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.75 Million Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.77% of Golden Entertainment worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.