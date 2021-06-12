Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,295 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Kennametal worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 397,472 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

