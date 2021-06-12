Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of M/I Homes worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

