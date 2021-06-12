Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of DISH Network worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,028 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 206.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 561,255 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,185,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in DISH Network by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 529,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 383,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

