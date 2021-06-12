Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 31,416 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 128,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

