Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,648 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after acquiring an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,270,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,305,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,146,589 shares of company stock worth $283,391,850 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

