Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 81,059 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,059 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Ladder Capital worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LADR opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

In related news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

