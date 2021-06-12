Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,061,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 211,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

