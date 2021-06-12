Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Heska worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $206.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -242.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $81.98 and a 52 week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

