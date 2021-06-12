Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Spirit Airlines worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 128,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAVE. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

