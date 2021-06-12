Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $65,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

EPAY stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.