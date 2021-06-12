Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,289 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NiSource worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

