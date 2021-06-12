Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,604,160.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock worth $26,117,740. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

GL opened at $104.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

