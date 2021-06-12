Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,035 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,035 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 51,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

