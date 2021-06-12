Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 424,742 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 424,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cabot worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Cabot stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.67. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.