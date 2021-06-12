Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,194 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 929,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 907,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

