Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nielsen worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NLSN opened at $26.14 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

