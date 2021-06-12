PRIZM 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $732,667.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $45.22 million and approximately $732,667.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003301 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,769,190,028 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

