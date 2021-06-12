Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,485,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RXMD stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,837. Progressive Care has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.

