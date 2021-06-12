Project Pai (PAI) Trading 19.9% Lower This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $37.15 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00040630 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00041535 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,754,438,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,551,347,649 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.