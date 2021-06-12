Propy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $223,854.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Propy coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. Propy has a total market cap of $42.08 million and $223,854.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Propy has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.65 or 0.00793524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.08 or 0.08327056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00086782 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,600,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

