Propy (PRO) Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Propy has a total market cap of $42.47 million and $160,030.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Propy has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001716 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00789051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.18 or 0.08279474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00086714 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,600,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

