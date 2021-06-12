Prosper (PROS) Price Hits $1.08 on Top Exchanges

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $4.84 million and $561,769.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001645 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002642 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015581 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

