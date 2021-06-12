Proton Achieves Market Cap of $33.60 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $33.60 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.50 or 0.00784657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.81 or 0.08268469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00086367 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

