Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.66% of Provident Financial Services worth $254,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

PFS opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

